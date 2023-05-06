Kate Middleton’s ‘Love’ Affair With Aquazzura Continues in Crystal Heart-Linked Heels & Blue Self-Portrait Midi Dress at King Charles’ Coronation Reception

Kate Middletonpopped in blue while attending King Charles III’s Coronation Reception in London today.

She wore a Self-Portrait crystal-embellished wrap-effect crepe midi dress.

Crafted from crepe in a vibrant royal-blue shade, Self-Portrait’s midi dress features an artfully knotted neckline and ruched detailing. The dress is adorned with sparkling crystal embellishments, adding a touch of glamour to the design.

Ideal for special occasions, the dress is sure to make a statement with its eye-catching hue and intricate details. Underneath her curly brown tresses were the Queen Mother’s Sapphire and Diamond Fringe Earrings.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) speaks with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark during a reception for overseas guests attending the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace in central London on May 5, 2023. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Middleton coordinated the look with matching blue Aquazzura “Love Link” pumps. Set on 4-inch stiletto heels, the shoes retail for $1,195 and incorporate a crystal-embellished heart-shaped chain around the slingback silhouette. They’re named after themes of sensuality and seduction.

Kate Middleton wears a Self-Portrait dress with Aquazzura “Love Link” pumps on May 5, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Ian Jones / KCS / MEGA Kate Middleton wears a Self-Portrait dress with Aquazzura “Love Link” pumps on May 5, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Ian Jones / KCS / MEGA Earlier in the day at the Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, Middleton stepped out in another pair of Aquazzura shoes, opting for the romantic “Bow Tie 105” pumps, featuring cutouts around the sides of the feet and a bow at the counter.

Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks to guests during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles III on May 5, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Middleton’s style is known for its elegance and classic sophistication. She often wears tailored dresses, statement coats, and chic pumps from designers such as Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, and L.K. Bennett.

Middleton also mixes high and low fashion, often incorporating affordable pieces from brands like Zara and Topshop into her wardrobe.

On Saturday, King Charles III’s Coronation Service will take place at Westminster Abbey, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. This religious and formal ceremony will be followed by the King’s Procession, where the newly crowned King and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade toward Buckingham Palace.

