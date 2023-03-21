×
Kate Middleton Means Business in White Alexander McQueen Blazer & Gianvito Rossi Pumps

Kate Middleton was sharply suited for the inaugural meeting of her Business Taskforce for Early Childhood in London today. The royal’s new organization aims to change how society can support children during their early years.

While arriving to International HQ of Natwest and RBS on Tuesday morning, the Princess of Wales wore an ivory blazer by Alexander McQueen. Her business-worthy outerwear featured pointed lapels and long sleeves, layered over a matching silky white blouse. Black skinny-fit slacks sharply completed her outfit.

Kate Middleton arrives at the inaugural meeting of new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at International HQ of Natwest and RBS in London on March 21, 2023.
Middleton opted to smoothly accessorize her look with a buckled leather belt and small textured gold hoop earrings, as well as a famed diamond and sapphire engagement ring from Prince William — originally belonging to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton delivers a speech at the inaugural meeting of new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at International HQ of Natwest and RBS in London on March 21, 2023.
For footwear, Middleton opted for a set of Gianvito Rossi ‘Gianvito 105’ pumps in black suede. Her style, taking a curved D’Orsay silhouette, featured smooth black suede leather uppers with triangular toes and closed counters. Stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the pair with a sleek height boost, streamlining Middleton’s outfit with its height, neutral tone and open silhouette.

A closer look at Middleton’s pumps.
The style is a staple wardrobe shoe, utilizing a similar base as the classic pointed-toe pump; similar styles regularly appear in new collections from a range of brands, including Marc Fisher, Sam Edelman, Nine West and Kurt Geiger.

When it comes to shoes, Middleton wears pointed-toe pumps so often that they’ve become her style signature, which she frequently sources from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

Sharpen your next spring outfit with D’Orsay pumps.

Marc Fisher, pumps, heels, high heels, pointed-toe pumps, black pumps, womens pumps, D'Orsay pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, womens heels, suede pumps, suede heels
Marc Fisher’s Carline 3 pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Carline 3 pumps, $60 (was $80).

Sam Edelman, pumps, heels, high heels, pointed-toe pumps, black pumps, womens pumps, D'Orsay pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, womens heels, suede pumps, suede heels
Sam Edelman’s Delores pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Sam Edelman Delores pumps, $75 (was $150).

Kurt Geiger, pumps, heels, high heels, pointed-toe pumps, black pumps, womens pumps, D'Orsay pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, womens heels, leather pumps, metal pumps, metal heels, patent leather heels
Kurt Geiger’s Bond pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Kurt Geiger Bond pumps, $175.

