Kate Hudson Parties In Plunging Crystal-Studded Roland Mouret Look With Strappy Jimmy Choo Platform Pumps

Kate Hudson dazzled in a glamorous crystal-studded outfit for a party in Los Angeles last night.

Stepping out to celebrate “Flaunt” magazine’s “Promenade” issue — which features a sultry spread of Hudson — the “Glass Onion” actress dressed in a shimmering look by Roland Mouret.

Taking to Instagram today to share photos with her followers, she showed off a black, crystal-adorned cropper blazer with a plunging neckline and a coordinating maxi skirt boasting a thigh-high slit in the back. “Tuesday night sparkle,” she captioned the slideshow, adding a black heart and tagging Roland Mouret.

Hudson styled the flashy ensemble with a pair of strappy black platform pumps featuring a pointed toe and a soaring stiletto heel measuring over 4 inches tall. She donned glossy patent leather Jimmy Choo’s “Dahl” pumps that fastens via a crisscross ankle strap.

The 44-year-old accessorized with a black crystalized Jimmy Choo “Ellipse” clutch and added earrings and rings from Paris-based jewelry house Reza. With her hair swept back in a chic updo and a dramatic smokey eye, everything came together to create a show-stopping look.

When hitting the red carpet, the “Almost Famous” star typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. Off-duty, she tends to wear printed styles, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by Stuart Weitzman, A.w.a.k.e. Mode, By Far, Isabel Marant, Alexandre Birman and more. Her casual looks typically include comfortable sneakers from Nike and Allbirds and classic Birkenstock sandals.

PHOTOS: Scroll through the gallery to check out Kate Hudson’s street style evolution.