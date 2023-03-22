Kate Beckinsale Commands Attention in Sheer Dress & Silver Platforms at Fashion Trust Awards 2023

Kate Beckinsale brought sparkling style to the red carpet for the inaugural Fashion Trust U.S. Awards.

On Monday night, Beckinsale arrived to Goya Studios in Los Angeles for the occasion, wearing a sweeping sheer gown. The “Underworld” star’s gauzy style included a sheer white bodice with a floor-length hem and long sleeves, coated in geometric patterns of thin silver, gunmetal and gray sequins and beading. Pointed, structured shoulders brought the piece a dynamic edge, which Beckinsale accentuated with layered sparkling diamond earrings and necklaces for a bejeweled effect.

Kate Beckinsale attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Beckinsale elevated her outfit with a set of heeled sandals. Her platform style featured thick soles cinched with close counters, toe and ankle straps crafted from metallic silver leather that complemented her dress’ cool tones. Soaring thin heels totaling at least 5 inches in height completed the style, bringing Beckinsale a sleek height boost for the occasion.

A closer look at Beckinsale’s platforms. CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.

Platform-soled footwear has particularly grown in popularity in recent years, with thick-soled pumps, boots and sandals favored for their height-boosting heels and silhouettes. Sandals, in particular, have grown as a popular option for evening and formal events, with pairs released in a wide range of colors, materials and finishes from brands including Stuart Weitzman, Kurt Geiger, Jimmy Choo and Le Silla.

Kate Beckinsale attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.

The Fashion Trust U.S. Awards aims to support emerging fashion designers. The inaugural awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles in March 2023, with winners including Aisling Camps, L’Enchanteur and Jacques Agbobly. The occasion also featured star-studded presenters and guests, including Law Roach, Demi Moore, Ciara and Olivia Wilde.

