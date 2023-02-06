Kate Beckinsale Does ‘Pretty Girls Walk’ in Belted Bodysuit & 6-Inch Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Beckinsale took her sky-high style to new heights at home — with a little help from Big Boss Vette.

In a new post on Instagram, the “Guilty Party” star strutted down her hallway at home with close friend Nina Kate — naturally, to Vette’s viral song “Pretty Girls Walk.” For the occasion, Beckinsale donned a black Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit with harness-like cutout straps, cinched with a crystal-buckled belt. Her outfit was finished with a black hair bow, polka-dotted sheer tights and gleaming stud earrings, as well as a frothy cream tulle coat.

“So basically we tested ladder proof tights and actually so far so good,” Beckinsale humorously captioned her post.

When it came to footwear, the “Jolt” star’s ensemble was complete with a towering pair of Valentino’s signature platform pumps. Her $1,200 Tan-Go style featured black leather pointed-toe uppers with thin ankle straps, closed counters and 2.5-inch platform soles. Giving the set a sky-high finish were 6.5-inch heels, adding a daring edge to Beckinsale’s dynamic ensemble — and marking the second pair in her wardrobe, as she owns the same set in white as well.

Related Kacey Musgraves Pops in Custom Pink Valentino Catsuit With Feathered Coat & Pointy Pumps at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 Sam Smith Serves Up Drama in Red Valentino Cape & Ringleader Hat at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 Rachel Bilson Gracefully Dresses Up in Black Bodysuit, Leggings & 6-Inch Heels

Valentino’s Tan-Go pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

However, this isn’t Beckinsale’s only venture in the towering shoes. She previously wore the same set in December 2022, paired with Vaquera’s Garbage Bubble Bag minidress, heart-printed tights and her cat, Clive.

When it comes to shoes, Beckinsale usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots from brands like Alaïa. However, the “Underworld” star also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

PHOTOS: Discover Kate Beckinsale’s street style transformation over the years in the gallery.