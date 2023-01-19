Kate Beckinsale Straps Into Platform Combat Boots & Unicorn Pajamas With Her Cat

Kate Beckinsale brought a humorous take to dressing at home this week.

While posing on Instagram in a light-hearted new Reel with her cat, Clive in a gray strap-on vest seemingly designed to carry babies, the “Guilty Party” star wore a set of whimsical black pajamas. Covering her long-sleeved set was a pink and white print of unicorns and Pegasi, bringing it an enchanting finish. Beckinsale finished her outfit with a black hair bow.

“Is anyone else finding their velour cat carrying apron a little on the low slung side or is it just me ? It’s just me isn’t it,” Beckinsale cheekily captioned her post.

When it came to footwear, the “Jolt” star’s ensemble was complete with a set of soaring platform boots, one of her go-to shoe styles. This set included black round-toed uppers with thick platform soles and block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, completed with a ridged base for added traction. Lighter-toned laces gave the style an edgier combat effect, further elevating her comfortable choice in sleepwear.

Beckinsale’s cozy moment follows her glamorous entrance earlier this month at Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun’s Golden Globes afterparty, where she posed in a gray bejeweled bubble minidress by August Getty Atelier, paired with sparkling Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve platform sandals and diamond Dancy Ice and Djula earrings.

When it comes to shoes, Beckinsale usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots from brands like Alaïa. However, the “Underworld” star also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

