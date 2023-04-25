Kate Beckinsale Buttons Into Suit Vest, Velvet Pants & Sleek Zipped Boots

Kate Beckinsale was sleekly dressed while off-duty this week.

In a new post on Instagram, Beckinsale sat during a car ride with one leg extended near the window. For the occasion, the “Guilty Party” star wore a black buttoned vest and skinny velvet pants with a beige collared shirt. Her dapper outfit was layered with a white paneled jacket, as well as a black hair bow and small gold hoop earrings.

“Legroom,” Beckinsale humorously captioned her post.

When it came to footwear, Beckinsale completed her outfit with a pair of black leather boots. The “Jolt” star’s style featured smooth leather uppers with zipped ankle shafts, as well as thick heels. Though the set couldn’t be fully seen, it was likely finished with pointed toes and heels that featured a 2 to 4-inch height or platform soles. Both silhouettes have been frequently seen in Beckinsale’s wardrobe over the years, making them likely contenders for her car ride outfit.

The moment marked Beckinsale’s latest venture in sharp shoes, following the sparkling sheer dress and silver platform sandals she wore to the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in March.

Kate Beckinsale attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.

When it comes to shoes, Beckinsale usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots from brands like Alaïa. However, the “Underworld” star also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

