Kate Beckinsale Brings Edgy Glamour in Latex Dress & 5-Inch Heels to ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Kate Beckinsale brought latex style to late night for her latest talk show appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In a new Monday night interview with Fallon, Beckinsale discussed her new film “Fool’s Paradise” with Charlie Day, as well as her admiration for actor Brian Cox and the American cereals she’s never eaten before.

“I’m his kind of horrific movie star, co-star who then immediately wants to marry him and adopt children, as we all do,” Beckinsale humorously shared on her character while speaking with Fallon, which you can view in full on YouTube.

For the occasion, Beckinsale wore a slick latex dress, jokingly stating she was “covered in lube” — a common substance used to wear similarly textured pieces. The “Jolt” star’s ensemble, hailing from Jane Doe Latex, featured a white bodycon knee-length base with bunched puffy short sleeves. Black fingerless gloved sleeves completed the piece, as well as a black bow waistline.

Kate Beckinsale appears with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” in New York City on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Beckinsale finished her attire with a black hair bow, as well as sparkling diamond stud earrings.

Kate Beckinsale appears with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” in New York on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Where footwear was concerned, Beckinsale opted to complete her outfit with a set of soaring platform heels. The “Serendipity” star’s style featured glossy black patent leather uppers with narrow toes and thick platform soles, complete with thin buckled ankle straps for added security. A set of thin block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height finished the pair with a soaring height boost, providing Beckinsale with a dynamic base that matched her dress’ dynamic aesthetic.

Kate Beckinsale appears with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” in New York City on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

When it comes to shoes, Beckinsale usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots from brands like Alaïa. However, the “Underworld” star also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

