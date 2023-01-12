×
Kate Beckinsale Soars in Bubble Minidress & Sparkling Platform Sandals at Golden Globes Afterparty

By Aaron Royce
Kate Beckinsale went sky-high to celebrate the Golden Globes this week.

While posing with Vas J Morgan at his co-hosted Globes afterparty with Michael Braun in a new post on Instagram, the “Guilty Party” star posed in a dynamic minidress from August Getty Atelier. Her sleeveless style featured a pale gray hue with a sweetheart neckline, accentuated by a sheer white turtleneck panel embellished with crystals to create a bejeweled effect.

Sparkling layered diamond stud and drop earrings from Candy Ice and Djula, as well as a deep green manicure, sleekly completed her ensemble.

When it came to footwear, the “Jolt” star’s ensemble was complete with a set of soaring Stuart Weitzman platform sandals. Her Nudistcurve Hollywood style — on sale for $220 from its original price of $550 on — featured shimmering silver uppers with thin ankle and toe straps. Thick 1.75-inch platform soles and 5.75-inch stiletto heels completed the style with a sparkling height boost.

Stuart Weitzman, Nudistcurve sandals, platforms, platform sandals, sparkly sandals, silver sandals, heels, high heels, stilettos, stiletto heels, stiletto sandals
Stuart Weitzman’s Nudistcurve Hollywood platform sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

When it comes to shoes, Beckinsale usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots from brands like Alaïa. However, the “Underworld” star also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

