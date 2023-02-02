Kate Beckinsale Masters Dramatic Bikini Style With Sun Hat & Platform Heels on the Beach

Kate Beckinsale brought her cheeky humor to the beach — while creating a sleek swimwear moment in the process.

While ashore on Instagram with friend Jonathan Voluck — buried in the sand like a mermaid — Beckinsale struck a pose in white bikini briefs and a leopard-printed flounced bandeau top. Draped across the “Guilty Party” star was a gauzy white cover-up with intricate gold trim, which she dramatically paired with a large floppy sun hat and a beaded bracelet for a bohemian finish.

“Say hello to falsetto in three,two,swag,” Beckinsale humorously captioned her post, using lyrics from Justin Bieber’s 2012 song “Boyfriend.”

When it came to footwear, the “Jolt” star’s ensemble was complete with a set of sandals. The style included geometric brown leather front and ankle straps, as well as what appeared to be rounded platform soles. Though the set wasn’t fully visible, it’s likely it was finished with a heeled base, similar to the sky-high shoes Beckinsale often wears — like the Stuart Weitzman platform sandals she donned for Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun’s Golden Globes afterparty in January.

When it comes to shoes, Beckinsale usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots from brands like Alaïa. However, the “Underworld” star also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

