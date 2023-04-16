Karol G’s Performs on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in Spiky Leather Top & Knee-High Boots

Karol G made a striking impression during her “Saturday Night Live” performance yesterday. Alongside first-time host Ana de Armas, the Colombian sensation served as the musical guest on the show.

An acapella choir and a black convertible backed her up while she sang her hit songs“Mientras Me Curo Del Cora” and “Tus Gafitas.”

Karol donned a leather top featuring bold spikes covering her chest, which was paired seamlessly with a leather cargo skirt boasting large pockets and a daring slit. Her hair was styled in a messy ponytail with vibrant pink hues, while her makeup maintained a moody aesthetic.

Karol G on “Saturday Night Live” on April 15. CREDIT: NBC

When it came to footwear, she performed in knee-high boots. The style is a popular trend that can be seen in both flat and heeled versions, often featuring details like studs, buckles and lace-up closures. They can be paired with dresses, skirts or jeans to add a touch of sophistication and edginess to any outfit.

It was recently announced that Karol has teamed up with the comfortable shoe brand Crocs once again after introducing two signature styles in February for Valentine’s Day. This time, they released new Jibbitz charms that pay tribute to Karol’s heritage and her fourth album, “Mañana Será Bonito.”

The Colombian singer and songwriter often incorporates athletic wear and streetwear into her wardrobe, mixing high-end and casual pieces to create unique looks. Karol G is also known for her love of statement accessories like oversized hoop earrings, bold sunglasses and chunky jewelry.