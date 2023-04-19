Karol G Poses in Lace-Up Wedges for Loewe’s Paula’s Ibiza 2023 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Karol G was front and center in Loewe’s latest campaign. The musician is the Spanish brand’s newest model in its new 2023 campaign within its ongoing collaboration with the boutique Paula’s Ibiza.

In imagery shot by Gray Sorrenti, which creative director Jonathan Anderson shared on Instagram, Karol G lounged in an outdoor chair in a black leather ensemble. The “TQG” singer’s attire featured a sleeveless skirt tucked into a matching skirt, molded in the shape of a large tropical leaf.

Karol G’s attire was complete with a large $1,100 woven tote bag, featuring a metallic silver outer layer and swirling black Loewe monogram.

When it came to footwear, Karol G’s shoes were also distinctly summer-worthy: a set of low-heeled wedge sandals. Her $990 Solar style featured monochrome olive green uppers with woven jute espadrille wedge-heeled soles and slingback straps. Woven semi-circle uppers cinched with leather lace-up straps completed the pair with a sleek finish, bringing Karol G’s footwear a cutout effect.

Karol G stars in Loewe Paula’s Ibiza 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Gray Sorrenti/Courtesy of Loewe

Other imagery from the campaign found the “BICHOTA” singer strolling through blue ocean waves, wearing a white tasseled dress with rounded oversized sunglasses and a gleaming sequined tote bag.

Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza’s Solar sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Loewe

Paula’s Ibiza was originally a boutique owned by German architect Armin Heinemann, which grew in popularity in the 1970s for its bohemian garments. In 2016, Anderson reached out to the brand after being inspired by his vacations in Ibiza as a child. Since 2017, Loewe has partnered with the store to launch an annual spring collaboration, featuring a full range of tropical-inspired womenswear, menswear, handbags and footwear — as well as a signature fragrance.

PHOTOS: Discover Loewe’s fall 2023 collection in the gallery.