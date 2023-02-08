Kamala Harris Means Business in Maroon Suit & Leather Pumps at State of the Union Address 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris suited up for President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. The address was held at 9 p.m. on Feb. 7., highlighting the current condition of the United States of America.

During the occasion, Harris arrived in a deep maroon blazer and matching trousers. Her suit was layered over a lighter-toned dark red silk blazer with a gathered neckline, creating a two-toned statement. Finishing the politician’s ensemble were dark glossy black pearl stud earrings, as well as a matching necklace — one of her jewelry style signatures.

Kamala Harris attends President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Win McNamee/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Harris finished her suit with one of her go-to shoe styles: pointed-toe pumps. The classic set featured smooth black leather uppers with triangular toes, closed shafts and counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height completed the style’s base, giving her formal outfit a sharp height boost for the occasion.

(L-R): Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and other Senators walk through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Julia Nikhinson/Getty Images

(L-R): Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The State of the Union address is the president of the United States’ annual message to a joint session of the U.S. Congress, which discusses the current state of the nation. The address is attended by members of both the Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the vice president and Speaker of the House. The first lady Jill Biden’s 26 guests represent the top priorities and accomplishments of the presidency to date; this year’s list includes Bono, Paul Pelosi, the parents of Tyre Nichols, Brandon Tsay and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Oksana Markarova.

