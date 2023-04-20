Kamala Harris Talks Gun Control and Life as Vice President in Sharp Suiting and Pumps on ‘Jennifer Hudson’

Vice President Kamala Harris was sharply suited for an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

During the occasion on Thursday, Harris sat down with Hudson in her signature business-worthy suiting. The politician’s attire featured a light lavender blazer and matching pleated trousers for a springtime statement. The set was layered atop a light cream silk blouse, as well as gold and pearl huggie earrings. Hudson, meanwhile, was also business-ready in a blue suit, black blouse and gold jewelry.

Kamala Harris appears on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ on April 20, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

When it came to footwear, Harris completed her attire with a pair of versatile heels. Her style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with triangular fronts and closed counters, all crafted from smooth glossy nude patent leather. The set’s heels couldn’t be seen, though they likely featured a 2 to 3-inch stiletto silhouette based on Harris’ similar previous pairs. Similar pairs are favored for their classic silhouette and versatility, seen in new collections by Stuart Weitzman, Nina and Burberry.

A closer look at Harris’ pumps. CREDIT: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

(L-R): Kamala Harris and Jennifer Hudson appear on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ on April 20, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

During her interview, Harris discussed a wide range of topics — including her love of cooking, thoughts and actionable ideas towards gun violence, Roe v. Wade’s meaning to women and how her life has changed since becoming Vice President under Joe Biden. You can watch her full interviews on Hudson’s YouTube channel.

“We used to take nice, quiet walks,” Harris said, comparing her current walks with second gentleman Douglas Emhoff to “The Godfather” by Francis Ford Coppola. “And then the shot pans out and the whole village is on the walk with them? That’s sometimes what it’s like if Doug and I take a walk together.”

Harris’ style often features power suits from top brands like Carolina Herrera and Dolce and Gabbana. When it comes to shoes, the Vice President regularly wears a range of styles outside of her staple pointed-toe pumps. She often opts for pairs of Converse All Star sneakers, as well as Prada booties, Timberland boots and more.

