Kamala Harris Pops in Blue Suit & Glossy Pumps to Start Her African Tour in Ghana

Kamala Harris was sharply suited while giving a speech in Ghana. The occasion kicked off her tour of Africa until April 2, which will include stops in Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia to strengthen the United States’ relationship with the continent.

While arriving onstage to speak to youth at the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana on Tuesday, Harris made a bright entrance in a tonal blue suit. The Vice President of the United States’ sky-blue attire featured a sharply lapeled blazer and matching pleated trousers, layered atop a complementary silk blouse.

Kamala Harris arrives to speak to youth in Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana on March 28, 2023. CREDIT: MISPER APAWU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Harris finished her ensemble with two thin gold bangle bracelets, as well as a gold signet ring, flag lapel pin and a matching black pearl necklace and stud earrings.

When it came to footwear, the politician was all business in a set of sharp pumps. Harris’ style featured smooth taupe leather uppers with a glossy sheen, forming triangular toes and closed counters. The colorful set was finished with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, giving Harris’ outfit a neutral base that complemented its light hues.

A closer look at Harris’ pumps. CREDIT: MISPER APAWU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Pumps like Harris’ are ideal for formal occasions, thanks to their classic nature, versatility and traditional shape. Low-heeled styles offer a subtle height-boosting take to the silhouette, which is routinely part of new collections year-round; in fact, pairs in a range of colors have been seen in new spring pairs by Stuart Weitzman, Sam Edelman, 7or9 and Paul Andrew.

Kamala Harris arrives to speak to youth in Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana on March 28, 2023. CREDIT: MISPER APAWU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Harris’ style often features power suits from top brands like Carolina Herrera and Dolce and Gabbana. When it comes to shoes, the Vice President regularly wears a range of styles outside of her staple pointed-toe pumps. She often opts for pairs of Converse All Star sneakers, as well as Prada booties, Timberland boots and more.

