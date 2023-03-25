Kali Uchis Takes the Stage in Leather Bra Top & Fur Knee-High Boots at Lollapalooza Brazil

Kali Uchis performed on day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos in São Paulo yesterday.

For her set, the “After the Storm” songstress went for a show-stopping monochrome all-white set comprised of a leather bra top featuring silver buckle hardware and rhinestoned-lined cups. Completing the two-piece, Uchis donned a matching micro miniskirt with similar silver buckle detailing, mimicking the look of a belt, that sat high on the hips.

Kali Uchis performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 24, 2023, in Sao Paulo. CREDIT: Getty Images

On the accessories front, the Colombian-American hitmaker donned large shiny silver hoops. As for her hair, Uchis gathered her dark tresses up into a curly high ponytail with equally curly fringe left out to frame the face.

On the footwear front, Uchis added a dramatic pair of thigh-high boots to her look. The footwear featured white faux-fur uppers that wrapped around the singer’s calves and up the leg with a chunky silhouette, rounded toes and thick soles. Faux-fur boots have become a trending topic in the fashion industry, seen on many famous feet from Ashanti and Kendall Jenner to Lisa Rinna among many others.

A closer look at Kali Uchis’ shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kali Uchis performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo. CREDIT: Getty Images

Since 2012 Lollapalooza Brazil has taken place annually in São Paulo, bringing some of the biggest names in music to South America. Artists like Foo Fighters, Black Keys, Pharrell Williams, Metallica and The Strokes have all performed in the past. Each year promises a lineup that fans will love as they rock out at the legendary Interlagos Speedway. This year’s line-up includes high-octane star like Billie Eilish, Rosalia and Drake among others.

