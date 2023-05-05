Kaley Cuoco Pops in Pink Blazer Dress & Metallic Slingback Pumps at ‘From the Heart’ Event

Kaley Cuoco stopped by the red carpet of “From The Heart” hosted by The John Ritter Foundation at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in Los Angeles last night.

The actress donned a soft pink blazer dress featuring a double-breasted design, long sleeves, side pockets, a button closure, and pronounced shoulders. She accessorized the look with layered necklaces, one that spelled out Matilda, the name of her new baby girl. Cuoco also wore a classic clutch with metallic accents to coordinate with the rest of the look.

Kaley Cuoco attends an evening “From The Heart” hosted by The John Ritter Foundation at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on May 04, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, she opted for Christian Louboutin Clare Nodo 80 Bow Leather Slingback Pumps in silver. These statement shoes are made in Italy from high-quality patent leather with a mirror-effect finish. They feature large bow embellishments on the sides that add a touch of femininity and elegance to the overall design. The shoes are secured by elasticated slingback straps, ensuring a comfortable fit that stays in place throughout the day. The red sole is a trademark of the brand, making these shoes unmistakably Christian Louboutin. The attention to detail and quality of materials used in the construction of these shoes make them a standout addition to any wardrobe.

Related Patrick Mahomes Slips on Spiked Louboutins for Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Wife Brittany Mahomes in White Hot Dress Usher Slips on Spiked Louboutins for Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Designer Bianca Saunders Sabrina Elba Elevates Spring's Thong-Strap Trend in Slingback Pumps with Idris Elba at Gucci's 'Bungalow Gucci' Party

Kaley Cuoco’s taste in footwear is diverse, ranging from relaxed and casual to classic Hollywood glamour. As a seasoned veteran of red carpet and television appearances, the comedic actress is a self-professed shoe enthusiast with an impressive collection that includes luxury fashion brands such as Chanel – her favorite – Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik, Yves Saint Laurent and Isabel Marant.

Kaley Cuoco attends an evening “From The Heart” hosted by The John Ritter Foundation at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on May 04, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images

For her red carpet looks, Cuoco’s shoe choices are bold yet sophisticated and often feature designs from renowned brands like Kate Spade New York, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin. Meanwhile, on her Instagram and during more informal outings, the actress can be spotted wearing Longchamp sneakers, Havaianas flip-flops and Sergio Rossi flats.

The “Flight Attendant” star’s style is diverse and can be described as a mix of laid-back casual and classic Hollywood glamour. She often chooses bold and sophisticated outfits for the red carpet, while her more casual looks include comfortable and practical pieces. Her fashion choices are versatile, ranging from trendy and edgy to timeless and elegant.

PHOTOS: Kaley Cuoco’s Big Year In Shoes