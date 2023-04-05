Kacey Musgraves Goes Wild on Broadway in Head-to-Toe Snake Print & Knee-High Boots for ‘Shucked’ Opening Night

Kacey Musgraves took her grandmother, Barbra Musgraves, to the opening night of the new musical “Shucked” on Broadway yesterday in New York.

The wholesome moment saw the “Rainbow” songstress outfitted in a full dark brown snakeskin ensemble comprised of a large trench coat with a boxy appearance worn closed and belted. The outerwear was layered overtop a matching turtleneck dress peeking past the lapels of her coat.

Kacey Musgraves with her grandmother at the Broadway premiere of “Shucked” held at Nederlander Theatre on April 4, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

On the accessories front, Musgraves donned gold hoop earrings which she coordinated with a black leather mini bag with a chunky gilded chain strap. The hitmaker’s hair was worn simply straightened and parted down the middle.

When it came to shoes, Musgraves‘ outfit was finished with a pair of matching snakeskin boots that appeared to be knee-length. Her pair featured shiny snakeskin uppers that perfectly matched her trench coat dress along with knife-like pointed toes and fitted shafts. The wild set was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 3 to 4 inches in height, giving Musgraves’ ensemble for the musical a sleek height boost.

A closer look at Kacey Musgraves’ shoes. CREDIT: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, cowboy boots are one of Musgraves‘ go-to styles; knee-high silhouettes are a favorite, like the custom brown Ralph Lauren pair she wore to the 2021 Met Gala. While performing at a music festival last year, she donned a pair of rubber Hunter rain boots. However, her repertoire often includes other styles, like Schutz mules and Gucci loafers. When off-duty, Musgraves prioritizes comfort, regularly wearing Freedom Moses sandals, Adidas slides and Nike sneakers.

Kacey Musgraves at the Broadway premiere of “Shucked” held at Nederlander Theatre on April 4, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

