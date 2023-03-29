Juliette Lewis Talks ‘Yellowjackets’ in Blue Givenchy Dress & White Knee-High Boots on ‘Kelly Clarkson’

Juliette Lewis sat down for an interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” which aired today on NBC. The “Cape Fear” star emotionally reflected on her iconic holiday film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and spoke about the second season of her hit show “Yellowjackets.”

Juliette Lewis on an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

For her talk show appearance, Lewis was outfitted in a bright blue long-sleeve Givenchy maxi dress featuring adjustable ruched detailing on one side and a short side slit.

When it came to shoes, Lewis‘ outfit was finished with a pair of stark white knee-high boots. Her pair featured white leather uppers that contrasted her blue dress with a slightly shiny finish along with knife-like pointed toes and faintly slouchy shafts. The white set was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 3 to 4 inches in height, giving Lewis’ ensemble for the show a sleek height boost.

Juliette Lewis on an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Showtime drama “Yellowjackets” chronicles the lives of ex-teen soccer players who previously lived in the wilderness for 19 months. A hit upon its 2021 release, the program’s second season returns on March 24. Returning stars include Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Steven Krueger, while new cast members include Elijah Wood, Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose.

PHOTOS: Discover stars at the “Yellowjackets” season two premiere in the gallery.