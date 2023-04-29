Julia Fox Cinches into Corset and Satin Boots with Face Powder for Women of Impact Celebration

Julia Fox brought her signature sleek style to Washington, D.C. — with a romantic edge, to boot.

On Friday, Fox arrived in the U.S.A.’s capitol for the Elle magazine’s Women of Impact Celebration at the Ciel Social Club, which celebrated women’s accomplishments across a range of fields. For the occasion, the “Upper Cut” actress was styled by Brianna Andalore in a cream silk Wiederhoeft skirt and a sleek matching blouse, complete with a cinched corset bodice and rounded sleeves for added romanticism.

Julia Fox attends the Women of Impact Celebration hosted by ELLE at Ciel Social Club in Washington, D.C. on April 28, 2023. CREDIT: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for ELLE

Andalore finished Fox’s outfit with a gleaming silver VANN choker strung with a deep purple pearl charm, as well as Alexander McQueen’s ivory leather $2,890 Jewelled handbag. Her ensemble also gained a surrealistically royal twist with an allover white face powder and purple lipstick, possibly referencing the similar makeup used by men and women throughout the 1700’s.

Related Anitta Goes Bold in Alexander Wang Suit With Exposed Boxers & Sandals at Tiffany & Co.'s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening Yara Shahidi Channels Tinker Bell in Gold Alexander McQueen Dress & Matching Heels at 'Peter Pan & Wendy' Premiere Alexandre Vauthier Is Taking His Shoe Business to the Next Level

When it came to footwear, Fox’s outfit was finished with a pair of sleek Giuseppe Zanotti boots. Her pointed-toe style featured uppers crafted from peachy pink silk, cinched by front paneling and thin ribbons that laced up their sides for a cinched appearance. The set was finished with thin stiletto heels, providing Fox with a slick height boost to further elevate her attire.

A closer look at Fox’s boots. CREDIT: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for ELLE

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

PHOTOS: Discover Julia Fox’s edgiest style moments over the years in the gallery.