Julia Fox Soars in Stone-Washed Jean Heels With Her Son Valentino at Diesel’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

Julia Fox made Diesel’s fall 2023 runway show a family affair during Milan Fashion Week.

While arriving to the Italian label’s latest show to take in Glenn Martens’ new designs, Fox posed with her 2-year-old son, Valentino. For the occasion, the “Uncut Gems” actress wore a full Diesel outfit by Martens, featuring a patchwork pale blue and vertically stone-washed yellowed denim zip-up jacket. The piece was layered atop a matching twisted bandeau top, punctuated by a circular Diesel “D” logo made to look like aged metal.

Julia Fox attends Diesel’s fall 2023 fashion show with her son, Valentino, in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fox’s attire was paired with a small blue and white ombré denim Diesel shoulder bag with silver “Diesel” lettering charms, as well as matching washed blue eyeshadow and her new crimson hair. Valentino was similarly outfitted in a full denim outfit: a light blue jacket and jeans, paired with embroidered black Western boots.

When it came to footwear, Fox completed her attire with her trousers: a set of heeled denim jeans. Her low-rise style featured a ripped belt-less waistline, cast in the same stone wash as her jacket. Completing the pair was a pointed-toe base with triangular toes and thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Tapping into the controversial “pantaboot” trend and Fox’s own love for denim, the set revamped the classic “Canadian tuxedo” styling trick while remaining modern and harkening back to the stone-washed jeans popularized in the early 2000s.

A closer look at Fox’s denim heels. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta. The week notably marks the final transitional Gucci show after Sabato De Sarno’s appointment as the brand’s creative director in January.

