Julia Fox Pops in Marshmallow Ugg Sandals & Lace-Trimmed Jersey Dress During Milan Fashion Week

Julia Fox gave Milan Fashion Week’s street style scene a comfortable twist, thanks to Ugg.

The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted strolling through Milan, Italy on Saturday, wearing a sporty minidress. Crafted from paneled white and blue fabric printed with “22” and “Vallier” lettering, the piece appeared to mimic the sporty styles of soccer jerseys. However, Fox’s gained a sleek twist from a split hem and twisted bodice accents crafted from white floral lace. Her outfit’s sporty streak was accentuated with a white leather structured shoulder bag, as well as white drawn-on eyebrows and ribbed tube socks.

Julia Fox strolls in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rachpoot.com

When it came to shoes, however, Fox took the comfort-focused route with a set of Ugg’s marshmallow-esque $120 Aww Yeah sandals. Her white iteration featured the sporty style’s signature bubbly padded EVA foam uppers, rounded soles and contoured footbeds — topped, of course, with an adjustable elastic heel strap. Dual density midsoles and outsoles with a 1.5-inch platform sole and 3-inch heel completed the rounded pair with a smooth finish.

Ugg’s Aww Yeah platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

This is the latest bold fashion moment for Fox, who’s made waves throughout Fashion Week in both New York and Milan this month. On the first day of Milan shows, the actress was spotted in a stone-washed denim bra and heeled pants for Diesel’s fall 2023 fashion show — sweetly accompanied by her 2-year-old son, Valentino.

Julia Fox and Valentino Fox at the Diesel Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear fall 2023 on Feb. 22, 2023, in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images for Diesel

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

