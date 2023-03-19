Julia Fox Celebrates UK Mother’s Day with Son Valentino in Chunky Athletic Sneakers

Julia Fox celebrated Mother’s Day early this year, in accordance with the UK’s March 19 holiday — and created a sweet mommy-and-me moment in the process.

Fox took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a sweet photo of her hugging her 2-year-old son, Valentino, as they looked over the ocean at a dockside pier. For the occasion, the “Upper Cut” actress wore a black graphic sweatshirt, paired with paneled black, yellow and red track pants. A set of curved black sunglasses completed her outfit.

Julia Fox shares a photo with Valentino Fox on March 19, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Julia Fox

When it came to footwear, Fox appeared to lace into a pair of chunky sneakers to finish her outfit. Her style featured monochrome black mesh uppers with lace-up fronts and rounded toes. Thick stacked rubber soles with curved edges finished the pair, bringing them a comfily vintage base. The style added to the sporty nature of Fox’s outfit, while still remaining relaxed and easygoing for her nonchalant day out.

Fox’s Mother’s Day celebration wasn’t her only announcement this week, however. The “Uncut Gems” actress also took to Instagram to share the season 2 launch of her podcast “Forbidden Fruits” with Niki Takesh, wearing a white Luis De Javier miniskirt and graphic T-shirt with pink platform pumps.

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

