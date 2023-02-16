Julia Fox Debuts Red Hair in ‘Catechism’ Football Jersey & Glossy Black Boots at Willy Chavarria’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Julia Fox brought a bold new beauty look to the front row of at Willy Chavarria’s fall 2023 show on the final day of New York Fashion Week.

On Wednesday night, Fox arrived to the show in New York City in an all-black outfit. Her ensemble — hailing from Chavarria’s spring 2023 collection — brought a subversive take to traditional athletic sportswear, featuring a silky black football jersey-style top with a paneled V-neckline. Rounded short sleeves and a netting base, printed with “Catechism” varsity lettering and Red Cross graphic, completed the piece — which was layered atop paneled black and white trousers printed with “Sports” lettering.

Julia Fox attends Willy Chavarria’s fall 2023 fashion show in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Udo Salters/Getty Images

Fox completed her outfit with her latest bold beauty statement: deep scarlet-dyed hair, as well as matching eyebrows.

When it came to footwear, Fox opted to finish her outfit with a set of heeled black boots. The “Uncut Gems” actress‘ style included sharp pointed toes with tall uppers, crafted from glossy patent leather. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished her shoes with a slick height boost.

A closer look at Fox’s boots. CREDIT: Udo Salters/Getty Images

However, this wasn’t Fox’s only bold fashion moment during New York Fashion Week. The actress has been making waves for her fashion statements seen in the front rows for brands including Dion Lee, Simkhai, Elena Velez, LaQuan Smith and Widerhoeft — where she virally donned Jackson Wiederhoeft’s graphic poodle-topped dress with towering white platform pumps, also on Wednesday.

Julia Fox attends Widerhoeft’s fall 2023 fashion show in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

New York Fashion Week previewed upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlit new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also featured brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

