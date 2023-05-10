×
Julia Fox Wears Edgy Necktie Top With Leather Micro Miniskirt & Snakeskin Heels

By Amina Ayoud
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – May 09, 2023
Julia Fox was spotted taking the streets of Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Uncut Gems” muse put a spin on business casual wear in an asymmetrical top uniquely made of striped and neutral-toned neckties from Jaded London.

The top featured a strappy bodice and was worn underneath a structural matching striped light brown blazer with darker brown satin lining and similar necktie detailing. Opting for an edgy appearance, the model wore a micro brown miniskirt in leather with a shiny finish.

Julia Fox is seen on May 09, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Julia Fox is seen on May 09, 2023, in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: GC Images

Accessorizing her look, Fox sported silver shield-like shades with faintly orange lenses worn with a whimsical and slightly sparkly ceramic mini bag. On a singular ear, the runway regular sported a silver and neon green earring in the shape of a lighter.

Fox’s reddish brown tresses were parted down the middle and simply straightened.

Getting wild, Fox stepped out in an animal-printed set of peep-toe platform sandals. The footwear was comprised of pointed and open toes with thin ankle straps, leather snakeskin uppers and thick wood platform soles. Black stilt-like stiletto heels finished off the set, offering the footwear a dynamic silhouette.

Julia Fox is seen on May 09, 2023 in Los Angeles.
A closer look at Julia Fox’s shoes.
CREDIT: GC Images

Fox is known for donning the funkiest of footwear. Beyond platforms, the “No Sudden Move” star often dons sandal heels and pointed-toe pumps with subtle detailing that often sets the styles apart from their more neutral counterparts.

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik.

Julia Fox is seen on May 09, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Julia Fox is seen on May 09, 2023 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: GC Images

Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

PHOTOS: See Julia Fox’s most sleek fashion moments over the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

