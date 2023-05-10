Julia Fox Wears Edgy Necktie Top With Leather Micro Miniskirt & Snakeskin Heels

Julia Fox was spotted taking the streets of Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Uncut Gems” muse put a spin on business casual wear in an asymmetrical top uniquely made of striped and neutral-toned neckties from Jaded London.

The top featured a strappy bodice and was worn underneath a structural matching striped light brown blazer with darker brown satin lining and similar necktie detailing. Opting for an edgy appearance, the model wore a micro brown miniskirt in leather with a shiny finish.

Julia Fox is seen on May 09, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Accessorizing her look, Fox sported silver shield-like shades with faintly orange lenses worn with a whimsical and slightly sparkly ceramic mini bag. On a singular ear, the runway regular sported a silver and neon green earring in the shape of a lighter.

Fox’s reddish brown tresses were parted down the middle and simply straightened.

Getting wild, Fox stepped out in an animal-printed set of peep-toe platform sandals. The footwear was comprised of pointed and open toes with thin ankle straps, leather snakeskin uppers and thick wood platform soles. Black stilt-like stiletto heels finished off the set, offering the footwear a dynamic silhouette.

A closer look at Julia Fox’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Fox is known for donning the funkiest of footwear. Beyond platforms, the “No Sudden Move” star often dons sandal heels and pointed-toe pumps with subtle detailing that often sets the styles apart from their more neutral counterparts.

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik.

Julia Fox is seen on May 09, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

PHOTOS: See Julia Fox’s most sleek fashion moments over the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.