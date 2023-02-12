Julia Fox Zips into Stone-Washed Leather and Hair-Trimmed Heels at Dion Lee’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julia Fox brought her signature edge to the front row of Dion Lee’s fall 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week. The actress was joined for the occasion by stylist Briana Andalore and close friend Richie Shazam, as well as stars including Rowan Blanchard, Jeremy O. Harris and Ice Spice.

On Friday night, Fox arrived at 100 Avenue of the Americas in New York City for Lee’s show in a grungy Y2K ensemble. Her attire featured a stone-washed dark brown leather biker jacket and miniskirt, each trimmed with silver snap buttons and gleaming black-piped zippers. Worn atop a $43 “Scarf-cker”-printed tank top from Hollywood Gifts, Fox finished her outfit with her now-viral gray highlights and a $795 version of Diesel’s popular 1DR shoulder bag, crafted from military green leather and covered in gleaming crystals.

Julia Fox attends Dion Lee’s fall 2023 fashion show at 100 Avenue of the Americas in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Carlo Scarpato/Gorunway.com/Courtesy of Dion Lee

When it came to footwear, Fox finished her outfit with a set of white leather pumps. Her pointed-toe set featured 3-4-inch heels and triangular toes, punctuated by a shocking detail: textured white vamp fringe that mimicked the appearance of human hair. The statement shoes added a dynamic finish to Fox’s outfit, while emphasizing her penchants for edgy fashion and texture mixing.

A closer look at Fox’s pumps. CREDIT: Carlo Scarpato/Gorunway.com/Courtesy of Dion Lee

(L-R): Ice Spice, Julia Fox, Richie Shazam and Briana Andalore attend Dion Lee’s fall 2023 fashion show at 100 Avenue of the Americas in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Carlo Scarpato/Gorunway.com/Courtesy of Dion Lee

Dion Lee’s fall 2023 designs were inspired by reptiles and their shedding skins, featuring open knitwear, puffer jackets, cutout dresses and distressed denim in hues of black, brown, fuchsia, white, yellow, tan and a variety of icy blues and grays. His fall footwear offerings included chunky and pointed-toe boots in similarly dark tones.

Models walk in Dion Lee’s fall 2023 fashion show at 100 Avenue of the Americas in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dion Lee

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

