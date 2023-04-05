Julia Fox Gets Taped to a Wall in Duct Tape Boots for Antidote Magazine

Julia Fox graced Antidote Magazine’s latest issue cover.

An image posted to the publication’s official Instagram saw the star taped to a wall while wearing an outfit made of duct tape.

“Tape it or leave it: Julia Fox pushes fashion’s boundaries,” says the caption of the post.

For the cover, Fox was all wrapped up in a corset and skintight pants covered in duct tape. As for her hair Fox’s dark brown tresses were worn slicked back and out of her face in a striking style. Similarly, Fox’s makeup was comprised of a graphic black liner and nude lips, reminiscent of signature looks she’s pulled in the past.

On her feet, the “Uncut Gems” muse was styled in a pair of boots that were also covered in duct tape and featured stiletto heels of at least 4 inches.

Fox was photographed by Yann Weber and styled by Briana Andalore, who has worked with her in different occasions.

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

