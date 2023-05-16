Julia Fox Revamps No-Pants Dressing While Pumping Gas in $40 Diesel Underwear and Hair-Trimmed Heels

Julia Fox brought a literal take to the no-pants dressing trend this week — while revamping gas station attire in the process.

On Friday, Fox was spotted at a gas station in Los Angeles while refilling her car’s gas tank and opening a Twix candy bar. For the occasion, the “Upper Cut” actress wore a white graphic cropped T-shirt beneath an oversized brown striped blazer. For a slick finish, the business-worthy outfit was complete with a pair of Diesel’s gray men’s 55-D briefs; though her specific underwear colorway is currently sold out, others retailing for $28 (originally $40) are still available on the brand’s website.

Julia Fox pumps gas in Los Angeles on May 12, 2023. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fox finished her gas pumping outfit with oversized clear sunglasses, as well as a handbag trimmed with green faux fur and large crystal-embellished hoop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Fox finished her outfit with sharp white leather pumps. The “Uncut Gems” actress‘ pointed-toe set featured 3-4-inch heels and triangular toes, punctuated by a shocking detail: textured white vamp fringe that mimicked the appearance of human hair. The statement shoes added a dynamic finish to Fox’s outfit, while emphasizing her penchants for edgy fashion and texture mixing.

Julia Fox pumps gas in Los Angeles on May 12, 2023. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The moment was Fox’s latest outing in the same heels, which she also wore to Dion Lee’s fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week in February.

Julia Fox attends Dion Lee’s fall 2023 fashion show at 100 Avenue of the Americas in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Carlo Scarpato/Gorunway.com/Courtesy of Dion Lee

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

PHOTOS: Discover Fox's edgiest style moments over the years in the gallery.

