Julia Fox Laces Into Oiled Combat Boots & Stone-Washed Dress for LVMH Prize’s 2023 Cocktail Party in Paris

By Aaron Royce
Julia Fox brought her subversive style to Paris for the LVMH Prize’s cocktail party. Held during Paris Fashion Week, the event supported the 2023 LVMH Prize — an annual honor that bestows its winning fashion designer with a large financial endowment and mentorship by the Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy organization.

Fox arrived to the occasion on Wednesday, wearing a stone-washed denim dress. The “Uncut Gems” actress’ ensemble featured a deeply faded blue texture with matching stitching, complete with a collared bodice, long sleeves and two high-side slits. A deep red leather clutch and dark maroon lipstick simply finished her outfit, providing pops of subversive color while allowing her dress to stand out.

Julia Fox attends the LVMH Prize Cocktail party in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 2, 2023.
CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Fox emphasized her outfit’s grunge roots with a set of combat boots. The “PVT Chat” actress’ style featured oiled brown leather uppers with rounded toes and faded trim, complete with calf-high uppers and tongues. Thick stacked black rubber soles added a punky base to the pair while providing Fox with a sharp height boost as well — secured by multiple crossed leather straps on the front of each shoe, punctuated with dark burnished buckles.

Julia Fox, PFW, Paris Fashion Week, LVMH, LVMH Prize, boots, combat boots, lace up boots, brown boots, leather boots, oiled boots, lug sole boots, dress, denim dress, stone washed denim
A closer look at Fox’s combat boots.
CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

This is the latest bold fashion moment for Fox, who’s made waves throughout Fashion Week in both New York and Milan this month. On the first day of Milan shows, the actress was spotted in a stone-washed denim bra and heeled pants for Diesel’s fall 2023 fashion show — sweetly accompanied by her 2-year-old son, Valentino.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Julia Fox and Valentino Fox attend the Diesel Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Diesel)
Julia Fox and Valentino Fox at the Diesel Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear fall 2023 on Feb. 22, 2023, in Milan.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Diesel

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

PHOTOS: Discover Fox’s edgiest style moments over the years in the gallery.

