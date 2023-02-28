×
Blackpink’s Jisoo Packs a Punch in Purple Dress & Classic Sandals at Dior’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

By Aaron Royce
Jisoo brought a pop of color to Dior’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

The Blackpink musician arrived to the show in Paris to take in Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest designs, alongside guests including Charlize Theron, Olivia Wilde, Gal Gadot and Maisie Williams. For the occasion, her ensemble featured a simple sleeveless dress with a horizontal neckline, crafted from smooth violet silk. The piece was accentuated by a glossy black leather version of Dior’s Lady handbag, complete with dark gunmetal hardware.

Jisoo attends Dior’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023
CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Jisoo simply finished her ensemble with a classic pair of heeled sandals. The “Pink Venom” singer’s style — also from Dior — featured thin black leather soles with ankle and slingback straps, as well as toe straps embroidered with “Christian Dior” lettering bands. The dark style was finished with block heels totaling 3 to 4 inches in height, giving Jisoo a versatile, modern finish to her minimalist attire.

A closer look at Jisoo’s Dior sandals.
CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

ad