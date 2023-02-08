Jill Biden Shines in Purple Silk Dress & Floral Dior Pumps at State of the Union Address 2023

Dr. Jill Biden brought tonal style to President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. The event was held at 9 p.m. on Feb. 7., highlighting the current condition of the United States of America.

During the occasion, Biden wore a purple silk knee-length dress. Her orchid-toned piece featured a belted silhouette, accentuated with a rounded collar and elbow-length sleeves. Finishing the first lady’s outfit were small gold hoop earrings, layered necklaces and two shining bracelets, as well as a classic gold watch.

Dr. Jill Biden attends President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Drew Angerer/Getty Images Dr. Jill Biden and President Joe Biden arrives for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

For footwear, Biden wore one of her go-to shoes: Dior’s J’Adior pumps. The $1,150 style featured pointed toes and 4-inch stiletto heels in black technical fabric with a floral pattern embroidered. Their most elegant statement came from white cotton ribbon slingback straps, embroidered with “J’ADIOR” lettering and accented with flat bows. Biden’s worn the pair on numerous occasions, from her husband’s campaign trail to Medal of Honor ceremonies.

J’Adior Slingback Pump With Black Multicolor Cotton & Dior Jardin Botanique Embroidery

The State of the Union address is the president of the United States’ annual message to a joint session of the U.S. Congress, which discusses the current state of the nation. The address is attended by members of both the Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the vice president and Speaker of the House. The first lady Jill Biden’s 26 guests represent the top priorities and accomplishments of the presidency to-date; this year’s list includes Bono, Paul Pelosi, the parents of Tyre Nichols, Brandon Tsay and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Oksana Markarova.

