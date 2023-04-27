Jill Biden Holds Court in Reem Acra Dress & Bow-Embellished Pumps at White House State Dinner for President of South Korea

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted a state dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol and South Korean first lady Kim Keon-Hee on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. The group posed for photos at the Grand Staircase of the White House before the event.

The celebratory occasion saw Jill clad in a mauve formal gown by the Lebanese designer Reem Acra comprised of a mock neckline, mid-length sleeves and a keyhole cutout on the bodice trimmed with beads. The first lady’s dress also featured intricate pleating and was crafted out of a high-shine fabric. The piece is a similar style to the one the former educator wore while touring the Mark Rothko Gallery at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. the same day with Keon-Hee.

(L-R) South Korean first lady Kim Keon-Hee, South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pose for photos at the Grand Staircase of the White House, April 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Getty Images

Jill has worn Reem Acra’s designs for many of her public appearances since the 2009 Obama inauguration. She also wore the bridal fashion designer’s work to her granddaughter Naomi Biden’s wedding at the White House in November and to the Kennedy Center Honors in 2021.

As for her footwear, Jill donned blush pink pointed-toe pumps comprised of pink satin uppers with sharp pointed toes and a sturdy construction all sat atop thin 2 to 3-inch stiletto heels. Atop each toe sat dainty bows that gave the footwear a whimsical touch. Pointed-toe pumps have quickly become a staple in Jill’s shoe closet.

U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and first lady Jill Biden (R) wait for the arrival of South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol and his wife Kim Keon-Hee for a state dinner at the North Portico of the White House on April 26, 2023 in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Getty Images

(L-R) South Korean first lady Kim Keon-Hee, South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pose for photos at the Grand Staircase of the White House, April 26, 2023 in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Getty Images

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

