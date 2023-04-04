Jill Biden Suits Up in Red With Valentino Pumps for Investing in America Tour

Dr. Jill Biden made a stylish appearance for a speech at the Colorado State Capitol on Monday.

Kicking off an administration-wide Investing in America tour, the first lady chose a striking red ensemble for her first stop in Denver. Dr. Biden wore a vibrant red suit featuring a collarless blazer with gold buttons and a knee-length skirt with a subtle slit in the back. She accompanied the look with complementary gold jewelry.

Dr. Jill Biden joined makes her way up the steps of the Colorado State Capitol on April 3, 2023, in Denver. CREDIT: Denver Post via Getty Images

As for shoes, the wife of President Joe Biden opted for a pair of beige Valentino slingback pumps boasting smooth leather uppers and a sleek pointed toe topped with a gold-tone V-logo plaque. The Italian-made style, which retails for $980, is complete with a 3.15-inch stiletto heel.

A favorite shoe of Dr. Biden’s — she has worn the same nude Valentino heels on various occasions in recent years, including on a visit to Windsor Castle in the U.K. in June 2021.

Dr. Jill Biden wears beige Valentino VLogo Signature slingback pumps featuring a pointy embellished toe and 3-inch stiletto heel. CREDIT: Denver Post via Getty Images

Over the years, the educator has become known for her chic style. She doesn’t shy away from a bold color or print, often wearing eye-catching coats and dresses. In terms of footwear, Dr. Biden favors polished, pointy-toed silhouettes like Dior’s popular J’Adior slingback pumps. Some of her other go-to shoe brands include Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Prada.

