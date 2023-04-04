Jill Biden Suits Up in Red With Valentino Pumps for Investing in America Tour

Dr. Jill Biden made a stylish appearance for a speech at the Colorado State Capitol on Monday.
Kicking off an administration-wide Investing in America tour, the first lady chose a striking red ensemble for her first stop in Denver. Dr. Biden wore a vibrant red suit featuring a collarless blazer with gold buttons and a knee-length skirt with a subtle slit in the back. She accompanied the look with complementary gold jewelry.
As for shoes, the wife of President Joe Biden opted for a pair of beige Valentino slingback pumps boasting smooth leather uppers and a sleek pointed toe topped with a gold-tone V-logo plaque. The Italian-made style, which retails for $980, is complete with a 3.15-inch stiletto heel.
A favorite shoe of Dr. Biden’s — she has worn the same nude Valentino heels on various occasions in recent years, including on a visit to Windsor Castle in the U.K. in June 2021.
Over the years, the educator has become known for her chic style. She doesn’t shy away from a bold color or print, often wearing eye-catching coats and dresses. In terms of footwear, Dr. Biden favors polished, pointy-toed silhouettes like Dior’s popular J’Adior slingback pumps. Some of her other go-to shoe brands include Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Prada.