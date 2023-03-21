×
Jill Biden Goes Red in Floral Eyelet Dress & Dior Slingbacks to Celebrate Nowruz

By Aaron Royce
Dr. Jill Biden brought a pop of color to the White House while celebrating Nowruz — the first day of the Persian New Year. On Monday, the occasion was celebrated with a reception in the East Room, where Biden and President Joe Biden both spoke to those in attendance — including musicians Sahba Motallebi and Rana Mansour.

For the occasion, Biden wore a deep red dress. The first lady’s ensemble featured a short-sleeved silhouette with a knee-length hem, complete with a slip-style base. Her piece was covered in a flower-shaped eyelet pattern, giving it a springtime-worthy spin — while also complementing her longtime penchant for jewel tones and floral accents. Dark tights were layered beneath her outfit with a formal finish.

(L-R): Sahba Motallebi, Rana Mansour, President Joe Biden and Jill Biden attend a reception for Nowruz in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Match 20, 2023.
CREDIT: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Jill Biden speaks at a reception for Nowruz in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Match 20, 2023.
CREDIT: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Biden accessorized her outfit with coordinating gold jewelry, including rounded metal post earrings, a classic watch and thin necklaces, as well as several layered bracelets.

(L-R): Sahba Motallebi, Rana Mansour, Jill Biden and President Joe Biden attend a reception for Nowruz in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Match 20, 2023.
CREDIT: Alex Wong/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Biden finished her outfit with a set of black Dior slingback pumps. The $990 fabric style — one of Biden’s most-worn pairs — featured a pointed-toe silhouette accented with matching 4-inch inverted “comma” heels. The style was complete with its signature embroidered cotton slingback straps, accented by flat bows printed with “J’Adore Dior” lettering for a whimsically chic statement.

Dior’s “J’Adior” slingback pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior

For footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

