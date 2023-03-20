Jill Biden Coordinates With President Joe Biden in Blazer & Sneakers for White House Arrival

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden put a casual spin on their sophisticated style while arriving at The White House on Sunday. The presidential pair returned to Washington after spending the weekend in Wilmington, Delaware.

Dr. Jill Biden looked chic as she walked across the lawn in closet staples. For the occasion, she donned a tan blazer that featured silver streamlined buttons on the bodice and near the cuffs of the sleeves. The overcoat also included sleek lapels and side slant pockets. She styled the jacket with a knitted cream turtleneck sweater and cropped light-wash jeans.

(L-R) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House in Washington, DC on March 19, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP /

(L-R) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House in Washington, DC on March 19, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP /

When it came down to the shoes, Jill comfortably completed her look with blue sneakers. The silhouette had a round toe, black laces and a chunky white outsole.

A closer look at Jill Biden’s sneakers while arriving at The White House on March 19, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP /

President Biden was sharply outfitted in a black blazer, which he paired with a navy blue turtleneck and tan trousers. On his feet was a pair of brown leather loafers.

(L-R) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House in Washington, DC on March 19, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP /

When it comes to fashion, the first lady’s style is filled with chic and stylish pieces. She has mostly worn midi-length skirts, dresses, tailored silhouettes, collared coats and textured fabrics. For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

