Jill Biden Exudes Elegance in Blue Beaded Dress, Matching Coat & Navy Pumps to North American Leaders’ Summit

Dr. Jill Biden brought true blue style to Mexico City this week for the 2023 North American Leaders’ Summit. The occasion finds a range of speakers, including President Joe Biden, president of Mexico Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking on immigration, trade, climate change and security with global leaders.

On Monday, the first lady arrived to Mexico with President Biden, attending the summit’s welcome ceremony at Palacio Nacional with Obrador and his wife Beatriz Gutierrez Muller. For the occasion, she wore a light blue coat and matching belted dress. The monochrome set was accented by upper trim embellished with matching beads, creating a lightly textured appearance. A set of layered gold necklaces completed Jill’s attire.

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his wife Beatriz Gutierrez Muller attend a welcome ceremony during the 2023 North American Leaders’ Summit at Palacio Nacional in Mexico City on Jan. 9, 2023. CREDIT: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Bringing Jill’s ensemble added glamour were two-toned crystal teardrop earrings. Though her gold-set green and white style appears to be sold out, similar styles can be found in new collections by Nadri, Kenneth Jay Lane and Jennifer Behr.

When it came to footwear, Jill slipped into a pair of her go-to shoe style: pointed-toe pumps. For this occasion, her sharp-toed set included triangular toes, closed sides and angular counters crafted from deep nay blue suede. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the style with a height-boosting finish. The set also smoothly complemented her outfit’s cooler blue tones while remaining versatile in their own right.

A closer look at Biden’s pumps. CREDIT: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Pointed-toe pumps have become Jill’s everyday silhouette for public occasions and appearances, in a wide range of colors and finishes. The set she wore in Mexico City were remarkably similar to the navy suede set she wore to welcome Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House in Dec. 2022.

U.S. PresidentJoe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to the White House in Washington, DC on Dec. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Chris Kleponis / CNP

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

