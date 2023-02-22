Jill Biden Slips on Her Go-To Valentino Pumps With Purple Skirt Suit for Namibia Visit

Dr. Jill Biden brought a pop of purple while beginning her visit to Namibia and Kenya this week. The trip is occurring as the White House is aiming to establish an economic partnership with Africa.
While arriving to the Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek, Namibia, where she met the country’s first lady Monica Geingos, Biden wore a deep violet ensemble. The first lady’s attire featured a matching blazer and fitted knee-length skirt, which she layered atop a silky white blouse. Complementing the set were layered gold necklaces, as well as a complementary bangle bracelet and drop earrings.
When it came to footwear, Biden slipped on one of her go-to shoes: Valentino’s Vlogo pumps. Her $980 style, cast in a monochrome blush-tinted nude “Rose Cannelle” hue, featured glossy patent leather uppers. The pointed-toe set was accented with thin buckled slingback straps and 3.15-inch stiletto heels for a sharp base. Added dimension also came from monochrome VLogo leather-covered detailing on each shoe, providing a logo-centric finish to the neutral set.
Biden’s Valentino pumps are indeed one of the most-worn pairs in her closet, particularly for formal occasions — like when she attended the 2021 G7 Summit meeting alongside then-Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.
When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are always classic and chic. The first lady frequently favors versatile heels in nude and black tones from brands like Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, typically from labels like Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals from labels like Loeffler Randall.
PHOTOS: See Jill Biden’s sharp style through the years in the gallery.