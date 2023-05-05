Jill Biden Takes Barbiecore to London in Hot Pink Trench Coat & Floral Dior Pumps Ahead of King Charles’ Coronation

Jill Biden visited Akshata Murty, wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in London today. The first lady’s visit comes just a day before her attendance at King Charles III’s coronation.

For the occasion, Biden brought her best “Barbiecore” style, dressed in a vibrant hot pink trench coat comprised of structural shoulders, long sleeves and a built-in belt that further defined the former educator’s silhouette. Underneath her outerwear, Biden layered on a coordinating hot pink turtleneck dress in a bodycon style that stopped just above her knees.

First Lady Jill Biden of the United States leaves 10 Downing Street after meeting Akshata Murty, wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on May 05, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Thomas Krych/Zuma / SplashNews.c

Hidden behind her hair, Biden accessorized with mid-sized pearl embellished hoops that gave her look a dainty finish. Speaking of hair, the first lady wore her tresses in a sweeping side part styled in voluminous face-framing waves.

As for footwear, Biden stepped into spring clad in a pair of floral Dior slingback pumps. The footwear featured a blooming floral print set on a white background and was comprised of pointed toes, short stiletto heels and thick monogrammed bow-embellished straps that were situated around the backs of Biden’s feet, keeping the style in place.

A closer look at Jill Biden’s shoes. CREDIT: Thomas Krych/Zuma / SplashNews.c

The French footwear style is a go-to for Biden, especially as we move into spring. In fact, the public figure donned similarly slingback pumps, also from Dior, while perusing the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. alongside Kim Keon Hee, the wife of South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol.

For footwear, the first lady’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.`

First Lady Jill Biden of the United States leaves 10 Downing Street after meeting Akshata Murty, wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on May 05, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Thomas Krych/Zuma / SplashNews.c

