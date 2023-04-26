Jill Biden Steps Into Spring in Floral Dior Pumps & Purple Satin Dress With South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee

Dr. Jill Biden paid a visit to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., yesterday alongside Kim Keon Hee, the wife of South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol. The pair toured the Mark Rothko Gallery.

Biden was outfitted in a purple midi-length dress. The first lady’s garment was made of a satin material that gave off a high-shine effect. The dress, like many of Biden’s other styles, is formal with a touch of girly sophistication, giving the public figure a put-together look in effortless fashions.

Jill Biden (R) and Kim Keon Hee, wife of South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., on April 26, 2023. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Alongside her dress, Biden sported a dainty gold watch and shiny jewelry that further complemented her ensemble. The former educator wore her blond tresses in a voluminous side part, styled in face-framing curls.

As for footwear, Biden stepped out in a pair of J’Adior slingback pumps by Dior. The style is crafted in white cotton, enhanced by a multicolor Dior Petites Fleurs embroidery, and featured an embroidered ribbon on the sides.

Jill Biden (R) and Kim Keon Hee, wife of South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., on April 26, 2023. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

For footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

