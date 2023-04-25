Jill Biden Blooms in Floral Dress & Suede Pumps for National Teacher of the Year Event

Dr. Jill Biden brought springtime style to the White House for an event honoring the National Teacher of the Year. This year’s recipient is Rebekah Peterson, a high school math teacher who’s taught for 11 years at Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

While welcoming guests with President Joe Biden at the event on Monday, the first lady wore a deep blue dress with short sleeves and a flared skirt. The elegant piece featured an all-over print of blooming pink hydrangeas and green leaves, creating a full floral statement. President Biden, meanwhile, was suited in a dark blue suit, complemented by a printed blue tie, black aviator sunglasses and leather lace-up dress shoes.

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host an event honoring the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Rebekah Peterson in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C. on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Jill’s accessories fit within her penchant for gold and delicate stones, featuring pearl huggie earrings, a gold watch, two bangles and a clip-chain bracelet, as well as thin layered necklaces strung with sparkling crystals.

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host an event honoring the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Rebekah Peterson in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: Win McNamee/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Biden slipped on a pair of sharp pointed-toe pumps to finish her outfit. The first lady’s style featured deep blue suede uppers, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. A set of thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the pair with a sharp height boost, completing Biden’s attire with a monochrome finish.

A closer look at Biden’s pumps. CREDIT: Win McNamee/Getty Images

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

