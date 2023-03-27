Jill Biden Cozies Up in Chic Winter Coat & Lace Chloé Sneakers While Leaving Marine One

Dr. Jill Biden was comfily dressed while returning to the White House this week.
On Monday, the first lady returned to the White House with President Joe Biden after a weekend together in Delaware. While debarking Marine One, she was spotted in a long, dark outfit, featuring what appeared to be a deep navy blue midi dress with a collared neckline.
A smooth black buttoned coat was layered atop against the winter chill. Biden smoothly finished her travel outfit with layered gold necklaces, as well as what appeared to be a gleaming gold watch — which has become her go-to jewelry signature.
When it came to footwear, Biden strapped into a pair of sweet lace sneakers from Chloé. Designed by Gabriela Hearst, her $575 Lauren style featured leather high-top uppers overlaid with cream lace, forming blossoming florals and “Chloé” lettering. A set of matching laces and scalloped white rubber soles finished the set, smoothly complementing Biden’s dark attire while remaining romantic and whimsical.
Previously, Biden also wore the style in January while returning with President Biden to the White House after celebrating the New Year. On that occasion, she paired them with a practical black jacket, white pants and a blue scarf.
For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.
