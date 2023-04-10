Jill Biden Celebrates Easter With Family in Floral Dress & Purple Suede Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Jill Biden was colorfully outfitted to celebrate Easter at the White House this Sunday.

While arriving from Marine One at Fort McNair with President Joe Biden, their son Hunter Biden and daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen after a weekend trip to Camp David, the first lady returned to the White House in an elegant white dress. Her knee-length style featured an allover print of purple wisteria, layered beneath a double-breasted lavender jacket with lacquered monochrome buttons.

(L-R): Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, Melissa Cohen and Hunter Biden leave Marine One at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. on April 9, 2023. CREDIT: Bonnie Cash / Pool via CNP / MEGA

Biden opted to accessorize her outfit with small pearl drop earrings, Ray-Ban sunglasses and an assortment of layered gold necklaces — all accented with pearls or small pendants.

When it came to footwear, Biden slipped on a pair of complementary pointed-toe pumps — one of her go-to shoe styles — to finish her Easter outfit. Her style featured orchid-purple uppers crafted from smooth suede, complete with triangular pointed toes and curved counters. Thin stiletto heels sharply finished the set with a height-boosting finish, similar to its traditional silhouette. The pair was thematic for the springtime occasion, while simultaneously creating an elegant purple color palette for Biden.

(L-R): President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden leave Marine One at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. on April 9, 2023. CREDIT: Bonnie Cash / Pool via CNP / MEGA

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

