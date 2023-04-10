Jill Biden Pops in Pastel Suit & On Running Sneakers for White House Easter Egg Roll

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Jill Biden brought a pop of whimsical color to celebrate Easter at the White House.

While welcoming guests with President Joe Biden at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Sunday, the first lady wore a sharp light green suit. Worn over a matching low-cut blouse, the style featured a double-breasted blazer with sharp lapels. Matching pleated trousers finished the set, seen while Biden cheered on Egg Roll participants and met the Easter Bunny.

President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden cheer on participants at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll for Easter on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023. CREDIT: Ron Sachs/ CNP / SplashNews.com

Biden’s accessories simply featured a set of chunky stud earrings, as well as two thin gold necklaces — one strung with pearl beads, as well as one punctuated with a gleaming pendant.

When it came to footwear, Biden slipped on a pair of smooth sneakers to finish her outfit, hailing from FNAA-winning brand On Running. Her $140 Cloud 5 sneakers featured white paneled mesh uppers with reflective accents, cinched by thin front laces and the brand’s signature squared rubber outsoles. The lightweight style was finished with cushioned collars, perforated tongues and removable insoles, all providing Biden with additional daylong comfort during the occasion.

On Running’s Cloud 5 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

