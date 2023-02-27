×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jill Biden Laces Into Sharp Sneakers & Blue Jacket for Kenya Visit During Africa Tour

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Jill-biden-africa
Jill Biden, Joe Biden & Ashley Biden
Jill Biden & Michelle Obama
Jill Biden
Jill Biden
View Gallery 91 Images

Dr. Jill Biden was comfortably outfitted for her third day in Kenya this week. The moment marked the first lady’s latest outing in her visit to Namibia and Kenya, occurring as the White House aims to establish an economic partnership with Africa.

While interacting with women from the Loseti village’s Maasai community in the Kajiado county of Kenya, Africa on Sunday, Biden learned about the herder community’s impact from drought and toured a drought response site. For the occasion, the first lady’s attire simply featured a light blue jacket and white collared blouse atop khaki trousers.

Jill Biden, Maasai, Loseti, Kajiado, Kenya, Afrida, sneakers, lace up sneakers, black sneakers, flat sneakers, jacket, blue jacket
Jill Biden interacts with women from the Maasai community at Loseti village in Kajiado county in Kenya, Africa on Feb. 26, 2023.
CREDIT: TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images

Small gold drop earrings and layered necklaces finished Biden’s ensemble, as well as a gifted red blanket and tasseled beaded necklace from the Maasai community.

Related

Katie Holmes Cozies Up in Boho Vegan Coat and Colorful Chloé Sneakers in NYC

Jill Biden Gets Graphic in Viral Geometric 'Minecraft' Dress With Athletic Sneakers in Namibia

Vanessa Hudgens Laces Into White Sneakers & Scarf Shirt for Golf Practice With Fiancé Cole Tucker

When it came to footwear, Biden laced into a pair of sharp sneakers to complete her ensemble. Her round-toed style featured monochrome black leather uppers with matching laces and flat white rubber soles. The style added a sporty finish to her outfit while remaining casual and practical for the occasion.

Jill Biden, Maasai, Loseti, Kajiado, Kenya, Afrida, sneakers, lace up sneakers, black sneakers, flat sneakers, jacket, blue jacket
A closer look at Biden’s sneakers.
CREDIT: TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images

The moment marked Biden’s latest outing during her ongoing visit to Namibia and Kenya. While arriving to the Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek, Namibia to meet Namibian first lady Monica Geingos last week, Biden wore a violet blazer and knee-length skirt with nude slingback Valentino pumps.

Jill Biden, Namibia, Africa, visit, suit, purple suit, skirt suit, Valentino, pumps, heels, high heels, stilettos, stiletto heels, slingback pumps, slingback heels, pointed-toe pumps, logo pumps, rose pumps, nude pumps, beige pumps, tan pumps, leather pumps, patent leather pumps
Dr. Jill Biden arrives at the Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek, Namibia in Africa on Feb. 22, 2023.
CREDIT: TARA METTE/AFP via Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are always classic and chic. The first lady frequently favors versatile heels in nude and black tones from brands like Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, typically from labels like Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals from labels like Loeffler Randall.

PHOTOS: See Jill Biden’s sharp style through the years in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad