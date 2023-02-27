Jill Biden Laces Into Sharp Sneakers & Blue Jacket for Kenya Visit During Africa Tour

Dr. Jill Biden was comfortably outfitted for her third day in Kenya this week. The moment marked the first lady’s latest outing in her visit to Namibia and Kenya, occurring as the White House aims to establish an economic partnership with Africa.

While interacting with women from the Loseti village’s Maasai community in the Kajiado county of Kenya, Africa on Sunday, Biden learned about the herder community’s impact from drought and toured a drought response site. For the occasion, the first lady’s attire simply featured a light blue jacket and white collared blouse atop khaki trousers.

Jill Biden interacts with women from the Maasai community at Loseti village in Kajiado county in Kenya, Africa on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images

Small gold drop earrings and layered necklaces finished Biden’s ensemble, as well as a gifted red blanket and tasseled beaded necklace from the Maasai community.

When it came to footwear, Biden laced into a pair of sharp sneakers to complete her ensemble. Her round-toed style featured monochrome black leather uppers with matching laces and flat white rubber soles. The style added a sporty finish to her outfit while remaining casual and practical for the occasion.

A closer look at Biden’s sneakers. CREDIT: TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images

The moment marked Biden’s latest outing during her ongoing visit to Namibia and Kenya. While arriving to the Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek, Namibia to meet Namibian first lady Monica Geingos last week, Biden wore a violet blazer and knee-length skirt with nude slingback Valentino pumps.

Dr. Jill Biden arrives at the Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek, Namibia in Africa on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: TARA METTE/AFP via Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are always classic and chic. The first lady frequently favors versatile heels in nude and black tones from brands like Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, typically from labels like Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals from labels like Loeffler Randall.

