Jessica Simpson Gets Edgy With All-Over Cutouts in Black Pants & 5-Inch Versace Heels

Jessica Simpson made a rare appearance in New York today in an all-black ensemble. Simpson recently launched a new collection of summery tops, dress, denim pieces and shoes under her namesake line Jessica Simpson Collection.

Jessica Simpson checks out of her hotel in New York on April 13, 2023. CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

For the excursion, the “The Dukes of Hazzard” actress opted to wear a two-piece set comprised of a black crewneck sweater and flared leggings featuring slashes, distressing and cutout detailing all down the front.

Simpson wore the set with plenty of silver and gold necklaces all layered up along with black sunglasses.

Completing the look, Simpson slipped into a pair of Versace platform boots. Her $1,725 Aevitas style featured black leather uppers, complete with calf-high shafts and lightly squared toes. Giving the set a towering height boost were stacked tiered platform soles, as well as thick flared block heels totaling 5 to 6 inches in height.

A closer look at Jessica Simpson’s shoes. CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Versace’s Aevitas platform boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Versace

Platform boots like Simpson’s have become an ongoing trend due to their height-boosting soles and heels. Block-heeled pairs are particularly popular from their added balance and ease. Numerous styles have emerged in recent collections from a range of brands, as well, including Sam Edelman, Jeffrey Campbell and Vince Camuto. Simpson herself is a longtime fan of the style; in fact, she was even spotted earlier this season in a towering leopard-printed Saint Laurent pair at another basketball game.

Jessica Simpson checks out of her hotel in New York on April 13, 2023. CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the “Blonde Ambition” star frequently wears her own namesake brand’s pumps, boots and sandals. Outside of her namesake label, Jessica has also been spotted in platform sandals, pumps and heeled boots by Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman over the years. Off-duty, she can be seen in ankle boots and comfy slides by Gucci, Sacai and Fendi.

