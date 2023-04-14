Jessica Simpson Models Ripped Shorts, Boho-Inspired Top & Clear Platforms for Summer Collection

Jessica Simpson is taking on the model job once again to promote the new summer line from her own brand, the Jessica Simpson Collection.

In a photo posted to her Instagram on Thursday, Simpson poses inside an old phone booth while wearing ripped denim shorts with a boho-inspired short-sleeved top.

The caption read, “If you were stranded in the middle of nowhere and had one phone call, who would you call? This @jessicasimpsonstyle Spring/Summer Campaign is filled with cinematic romance to inspire what’s possible.”

When it came to footwear, she selected the brand’s Camisha high heel in iridescent pink, a platform sandal with a clear PVC strap securing the toes in place. The heel height is 4.3 inches. This shoe is a stylish and trendy option for those who want to add height and a touch of elegance to their outfit. The ankle strap and buckle provide a secure fit, while the platform sole adds stability and comfort.

Camisha High Heel in Iridescent Pink from Jessica Simpson CREDIT: jessicasimpson.com

The singer and her mother Tina Simpson worked diligently to regain control of the Jessica Simpson Collection after Sequential Brands Group Inc, the former parent company, filed for bankruptcy protection in August 2021. “It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica told FN in an exclusive interview in October 2021. “After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”

