Jessica Alba Flatters Her Feet in Mesh Heels With Snake-Printed Coat at Stella McCartney’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Alba brought bohemian flair to Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 fashion show this morning during Paris Fashion Week.

Alba arrived to take in the designer’s latest collection at the Manège de l’École Militaire on Monday, wearing a reptilian outfit. The Honest Beauty founder’s ensemble featured a brown and beige snake-printed trench coat, accented with glossy black buttons and cinched with an attached waist sash. For a monochrome spin, the coat was layered atop a matching printed pussy-bow blouse.

Jessica Alba attends Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Manège de l’École Militaire in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Alba’s ensemble was accented by a layered gold crystal beaded bracelet, white bangle and Cartier’s $7,500 gold Just un Clou bracelet. She also carried McCartney’s latest handbag addition: the $1,830 padded S-Wave shoulder bag, crafted from smooth black vegan leather.

Related Avril Lavigne Gives 'No-Pants' Dressing a Western Twist With Cowboy Boots at Stella McCartney's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Florence Pugh Takes Sheer Trend Up a Notch With Daring Skirt & Heels at Valentino's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Zendaya Goes Wild in Tiger-Printed Skirt Suit & Matching Boots at Louis Vuitton's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Jessica Alba attends Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Manège de l’École Militaire in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Alba laced into a pair of McCartney’s spring 2023 heeled mesh pumps to complete her outfit. The “Honey” star’s brown style featured vegan leather soles with thin stiletto heels, finished by rounded toes. The pair’s uppers gained a slick twist from clear toe and slingback straps beneath mesh front panels, connected to thin net-like uppers that created a cutout effect. The sleek set added a daring finish to Alba’s ensemble and simultaneously continued her snake storyline with reptilian embossments.

A closer look at Alba’s sandals. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 show emphasized her love for horses, as well as the connections between mothers, daughters and sisters for both humans and animals. The line was presented at the Manège de l’École Militaire — France’s oldest riding school — and included live ponies from horse whisperer Jean-Francois Pignon.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

PHOTOS: Discover Stella McCartney’s Adidas collaboration party in the gallery.