Jessica Alba Channels ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ Glamour in Short-Sleeved Dress, Gloves & Beaded Pumps at Balmain’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Jessica Alba brought ladylike style to Balmain’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Alba arrived to the show to take in creative director Olivier Rousteing’s latest designs on Wednesday, wearing a sharp all-black outfit. The Honest Beauty founder’s attire featured a cinched Balmain minidress, accentuated by a draped skirt, twisted bodice and deep neckline. Layered atop sheer black tights and matching velvet gloves, Alba’s attire was distinctly dressed-up in the high-society spirit of the 1950s and ’60s “Ladies Who Lunch.”

Jessica Alba attends Balmain’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Alba elevated her dressed-up outfit with a gloss reptile-embossed version of the brand’s top-handle B Buzz handbag, as well as sculpted gold post earrings and a delicate gold and silver heart pendant necklace.

When it came to footwear, Alba sharpened her ensemble with a pair of pointed-toe pumps. Crafted from black satin, the “Honey” star’s style featured the silhouette’s traditional triangular toes and stiletto heels. The set gained a burst of glamour from diamond-shaped embroidery embellished with pearls and sparkling crystals, giving Alba’s attire an elegantly ornate finish — one, in fact, that the ladies who lunch would undoubtedly wear today.

A closer look at Alba’s pumps. CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Alba was joined in Rousteing’s front row by similarly sharply dressed guests, including Jourdan Dunn, Mia Regan and Patrick Flinker. The sophisticated Balmain show followed a string of brands that have shown mature, dressy fall 2023 collections, including Saint Laurent, Prada, Max Mara and Tory Burch.