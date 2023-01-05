Jenny Slate Buttons Into Thom Browne Shorts Suit & Loafer Pumps at New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022

Jenny Slate suited up for the 2022 New York Film Critics Circle Awards this week.

The “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On” creator hit the red carpet at Tao Downtown in New York City for the occasion on Wednesday night, wearing a full outfit by Thom Browne.

Slate’s ensemble featured a black suit and shorts, paired with a white collared crop top that was cinched with a black bow tie. The set was sharply tailored while bringing levity through Browne’s subversive approach to formalwear. The designer’s black top-handle handbag, as well as a pair of black and white striped socks, completed Slate’s ensemble.

Jenny Slate attends the 2022 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at Tao Downtown in New York City on Jan. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Slate slipped on a set of loafer-like pumps, also from Browne. her pair included glossy black leather penny loafer-esque toes and counters, placed atop 4-inch heels. The set gave her outfit a preppy finish while remaining dressy and classic for the occasion.

A closer look at Slate’s pumps. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Slate’s Browne entrance follows the designer’s own viral moment this week, as he begins a trial against Adidas over a dispute regarding stripes. The proceedings involve Adidas’ claims that Browne infringed upon their three-stripe symbol with his own four-stripe symbol, which has become a signature of his namesake brand over the years.

The 2022 New York Film Critics Circle Awards celebrated the year’s top films and performances. Held at Tao Downtown in New York City, the event honored numerous stars, including Cate Blanchett, Keke Palmer, Colin Farrell and Ke Huy Quan.

