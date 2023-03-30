Jenny McCarthy Crowd Surfs in Holographic Pants & 6-Inch Heels on ‘The Masked Singer’

Jenny McCarthy went retro style for “80s night” on “The Masked Singer” this Wednesday.

McCarthy wore holographic lightning bolt print pants with sequins all over. Her look also featured a structured blazer jacket and wide-legged trousers. Underneath her blazer, McCarthy donned a contrasting bright pink bandeau top.

During the show, McCarthy shared a crowd-surfing moment with the audience.

McCarthy was wearing 6-inch platform heels. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry.

This weeks episode saw contestant Dolly perform Simple Minds’ hit “Don’t You Forget About Me,” Scorpio sing Cyndi Lauper’s signature song “Girls just Want Have Fun,” and the Moose take on “The Power of Love,” from Huey Lewis and The News. Unfortunately, Moose didn’t have what it takes and was unmasked, revealing “Cheers” actor George Wendt. Dolly and Scorpio went head to head to Duran Duran’s “Hungry Like The Wolf” with Dolly coming out on top. Scorpio was unmasked next, revealing to “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn.

PHOTOS: See all the colorful costumes form season nine of “The Masked Singer.”